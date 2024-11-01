(New York Times) – The new director overseeing medical devices will confront criticisms about hasty approvals as she ushers in revolutionary technology.

Medical device technology is now deeply entrenched in many patients’ health care and can have a stunning impact on their lives. As advancements become more tangible to millions of Americans, regulation of the devices has commanded increasing attention at the Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Michelle Tarver, a 15-year-veteran of the agency, is stepping into that spotlight at a critical time. (Read More)