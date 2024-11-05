AI-generated images threaten science — here’s how researchers hope to spot them

(Nature) – Generative-AI technologies can create convincing scientific data with ease — publishers and integrity specialists fear a torrent of faked science.

From scientists manipulating figures to the mass production of fake papers by paper mills, problematic manuscripts have long plagued the scholarly literature. Science sleuths work tirelessly to uncover this misconduct to correct the scientific record. But their job is becoming harder, owing to the introduction of a powerful new tool for fraudsters: generative artificial intelligence (AI). (Read More)