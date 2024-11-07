Body Horror

(The Cut) – When plastic surgeon “Dr. Roxy” rose to TikTok fame, her OR seemed busier than ever. Until a record of botched surgeries caught up to her.

If you’re squeamish, you probably didn’t recognize the name Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe when it splashed across internet headlines earlier this year. But if you were one of the nearly one million followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat who’d liked, subscribed to, and stomached videos of her performing liposuction on a patient from her OR while making unnerving eye contact with the camera, the news that plastic surgeon Dr. Grawe, a.k.a. “Dr. Roxy,” had been stripped of her right to practice medicine in the state of Ohio was the stunning but not surprising conclusion to what had unfolded like a dramatic real-life season of Botched. (Read More)