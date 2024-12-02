A New Edition of European Journal of Human Genetics Is Now Available
December 2, 2024
European Journal of Human Genetics (vol. 32, no. 11, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Written Communication of whole Genome Sequencing Results in the NHS Genomic Medicine Service: A multi-centre Service Evaluation” by Holly Ellard, et al.
- “Ancestral genetic Components are consistently associated with the complex Trait Landscape in European Biobanks” by Vasili Pankratov, et al.
- “Thirty-Years of Genetic Counselling Education in Europe: A Growing Professional Area” by M. Paneque, et al.