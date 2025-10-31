Computers are getting much better at learning to “see”

October 31, 2025

Faces

(Knowable Magazine) – Anyone with a computer has been asked to “select every image containing a traffic light” or “type the letters shown below” to prove that they are human. While these log-in hurdles — called reCAPTCHA tests — may prompt some head-scratching (does the corner of that red light count?), they reflect that vision is considered a clear metric for differentiating computers from humans. But computers are catching up.

The quest to create computers that can “see” has made huge progress in recent years. (Read More)

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, News

