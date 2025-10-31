(MIT Technology Review) – Preventing the common cold is extremely tricky—but not impossible.

We all got our flu jabs a month ago. Why couldn’t we get a vaccine to protect us against the common cold, too?

Scientists have been working on this for decades. It turns out that creating a cold vaccine is hard. Really hard. But not impossible. There’s still hope. Let me explain.

Technically, colds are infections that affect your nose and throat, causing symptoms like sneezing, coughing, and generally feeling like garbage. Unlike some other infections,—covid-19, for example—they aren’t defined by the specific virus that causes them. (Read More)