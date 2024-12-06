The Quest to Turn Human Waste Into Medicine

(Bloomberg) – After success in early stage trials, MaaT Pharma is on the verge of becoming the first company to have an approved microbiome-related product for cancer care.

The care is because the stools are the raw ingredient for an emerging medical treatment that uses germs from poop to improve the health of a patient’s gut. If the idea raises a giggle, you aren’t alone—even those working in the field acknowledge the near-unlimited potential for schoolyard humor. But it’s a deadly serious endeavor: MaaT is a pioneer in using fecal-based therapies to treat cancer. (Read More)