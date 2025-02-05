Federal health workers terrified after ‘DEI’ website publishes list of ‘targets’
(NBC News) – Federal health workers are expressing fear and alarm after a website called “DEI Watch List” published the photos, names and public information of a number of workers across health agencies, describing them at one point as “targets.”
It’s unclear when the website, which lists mostly Black employees who work in agencies primarily within the Department of Health and Human Services, first appeared. (Read More)