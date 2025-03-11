AGI is suddenly a dinner table topic

(MIT Technology Review) – The term is everywhere this week, but its meaning is as vague as ever. Working on a definition matters.

The concept of artificial general intelligence—an ultra-powerful AI system we don’t have yet—can be thought of as a balloon, repeatedly inflated with hype during peaks of optimism (or fear) about its potential impact and then deflated as reality fails to meet expectations. This week, lots of news went into that AGI balloon. I’m going to tell you what it means (and probably stretch my analogy a little too far along the way). (Read More)