The CRISPR companies are not OK

(STAT News) – How hype, scientific setbacks, and growing investor demands humbled the gene editing industry

A strange thing happened weeks before the Food and Drug Administration approved the first treatment made with CRISPR gene editing, an all-but cure for certain patients with sickle cell disease. CRISPR Therapeutics, the biotech that co-developed the therapy, laid off about 50 employees. “Everyone was dumbfounded,” said a scientist who was let go.

It was one early sign that, for all the public accolades, the CRISPR revolution wasn't exactly going according to plan.