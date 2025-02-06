The CRISPR companies are not OK

February 6, 2025

3D rendering of a DNA molecule

(STAT News) – How hype, scientific setbacks, and growing investor demands humbled the gene editing industry

A strange thing happened weeks before the Food and Drug Administration approved the first treatment made with CRISPR gene editing, an all-but cure for certain patients with sickle cell disease. CRISPR Therapeutics, the biotech that co-developed the therapy, laid off about 50 employees. “Everyone was dumbfounded,” said a scientist who was let go.

It was one early sign that, for all the public accolades, the CRISPR revolution wasn’t exactly going according to plan. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Biotech, Genetic Ethics, highlights, News, Pharma

Ad