A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
March 12, 2025
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 392, no. 5, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “E-Cigarettes at the Supreme Court — Potential Implications for the FDA and Public Health” by D.G. Aaron and C. Robertson
- “Providing Interstate Telehealth Abortion Services to Patients in Restrictive States” by C. Shachar, S. Chary and M. Carmen
- “Listening to TikTok — Patient Voices, Bias, and the Medical Record” by I. Toler and L. Grubbs
- “What Is the Relative Value of a Baby?” by R. Fleishman
- “CRISPR-Based Therapy for Hereditary Angioedema” by D.M. Cohn, et al.
- “A Milestone for Gene-Editing Therapies” by K. Musunuru