Online searches for gambling addiction surge as legalized sports betting expands, study finds

February 18, 2025

(NBC News) – Researchers say public health warnings are “essential to prevent the escalation of gambling-related harm and its long-term consequences.”

Internet searches seeking help for gambling addiction have “increased substantially” as the number of states with legalized sports betting has expanded in recent years, prompting a need for more public health awareness, according to a study released Monday.

The findings “suggest that sportsbooks pose a substantial health concern,” researchers at the University of California, San Diego, and Bryn Mawr College wrote in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine. (Read More)

Posted in Emerging Technologies, Mental Health, Neuroethics, News, Public Health

