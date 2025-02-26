Job Titles of the Future: Pharmaceutical-Grade Mushroom Grower

(MIT Technology Review) – Research into psilocybin led by the biotech company Compass Pathways has been slowed in part by the complexity of the trials, but the data already shows promise for the psychedelic compound within so-called magic mushrooms. Eventually, the FDA will decide whether to approve it to treat depression. If and when it does—a move that would open up a vast legal medical market—who will grow the mushrooms? (Read More)