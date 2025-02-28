New Treatments Give Hope to Patients With One of the Deadliest Cancers

(Wall Street Journal) – Half of all pancreatic cancer patients live less than a year after diagnosis. But researchers say there is potential for change.

Researchers estimate by 2030 that deaths will overtake those for colorectal cancer, as other cancers have become more treatable and are caught earlier.

But doctors in the field have a newfound sense of optimism, thanks to a wave of newer therapies that are in development. Many, including Revolution Medicines' drug, target a gene called KRAS, which helps control cell growth. Some 90% of pancreatic-cancer cases have KRAS mutations, making their tumors potentially vulnerable. Companies including Pfizer and Eli Lilly now also have KRAS-blocking drugs in early-stage human trials.