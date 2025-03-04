Pediatricians walk a delicate line with parents in measles vaccination debate

(NBC News) – Anxious parents are begging for early vaccinations while others are refusing the shot. Many holdouts are unfazed by the deadly measles outbreak in Texas.

As virus cases rise and the U.S. recorded its first measles death in a decade, pediatricians are in a dilemma. How do they convey the seriousness of the virus to vaccine-skeptical parents while also quelling the anxieties of families who want to immunize their newborns, but can’t yet? (Read More)