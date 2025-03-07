(USA Today) – Myrick, a 38-year-old family medicine and obstetrics physician in the tiny town of Seminole, looked back to medical texts to learn more about the disease, once thought to be nearing eradication in the U.S. Now, she’s treated nearly a dozen cases and counting. In just over a month’s time, the rural doctor has become one of the nation’s only doctors with firsthand experience of how infectious, and serious, measles is. And she is an unwitting expert in a disease she never thought she’d treat. (Read More)