(Toronto Star) – Canadians need to make sure they’re vaccinated against measles, especially before travelling over March break, said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer in a statement Thursday.

“As we move through spring break travel season, I am concerned that the global rise in measles cases, combined with declining vaccination rates among school-aged children in Canada, could lead to more illness and more community transmission,” she said.

Ontario is among the provinces in the midst of a major measles outbreak as many families look to gather and travel next week. (Read More)