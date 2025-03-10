In Rural Texas, a Measles Outbreak Hasn’t Swayed Vaccine Skeptics

(Wall Street Journal) – Despite a child’s death, residents say personal choice—not public-health policy—should guide their decisions

Gaines County exemplifies pockets of America where antivaccine sentiment has surged, fueled by deepening distrust in the U.S. government after the pandemic. With many states making it easier to get vaccine exemptions for school-age children, what was once a rare exception has become common.

“Personal choice” is a term I heard many times when talking to Gaines County area residents about the decision to get a vaccine, even among health officials. What has long been hailed by doctors as a critical lifesaving public-health tool is now considered optional. (Read More)