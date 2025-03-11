Deadliest phase of fentanyl crisis eases, as all states see recovery

March 11, 2025

A person sitting on a box next to a building

(NPR) – The deadliest phase of the street fentanyl crisis appears to have ended, as drug deaths continue to drop at an unprecedented pace. For the first time, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have now seen at least some recovery.

A new analysis of U.S. overdose data conducted by researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill also found that the decline in deaths began much earlier than once understood, suggesting improvements may be sustainable. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in highlights, Mental Health, Neuroethics, News, Pharma, Public Health

Ad