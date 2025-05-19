Lawmaker ‘Reborn’ Through Psychedelic Therapy Wants the GOP to Embrace It

(Wall Street Journal) – More Republicans are pushing for new treatments for veterans to help combat PTSD and reduce suicide risk

Luttrell is among a growing group of Republican lawmakers—many of them veterans—who are making the case for drugs that they say help address issues like PTSD, depression and substance abuse.

“I had the inability to let the previous part of my life go and understand that my current life is what’s most important,” Luttrell said in an interview. He argues the path forward “needs to be medically based.”

Proponents want more research and funding. And if the science supports their claims, some of these members say they hope the Trump administration will back their push to potentially allow usage of these drugs in medically controlled environments. (Read More)