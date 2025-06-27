(Washington Post via MSN) – Federal prosecutors on Thursday unveiled charges against 11 Eastern Europeans they accused of running a sophisticated, $10.6 billion Medicare fraud scheme in what appears to be one of the largest such busts in government history.

According to an indictment unsealed in federal court in New York, the group based in Russia and elsewhere submitted billions of dollars in false health care claims using personal information stolen from more than 1 million Americans in all 50 states. Prosecutors say the organization bought more than 30 previously legitimate U.S. companies and turned them from lawful businesses into consistent vehicles for fraud. (Read More)