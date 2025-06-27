US supreme court rules key provision of Obamacare constitutional

(The Guardian) – The US supreme court has ruled that a key provision of “Obamacare”, formally known as the Affordable Care Act, is constitutional. The case challenged how members of an obscure but vital healthcare committee are appointed.

The committee, the US Preventive Services Task Force, is a panel of 16 volunteer health experts who determine which evidence-based preventive health services private insurance companies must cover without cost for patients.

The requirement is a provision of the ACA – and one of the few instances when privately insured American patients pay nothing for healthcare. (Read More)