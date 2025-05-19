(New York Times) – Trump aides have discussed requiring insurers to cover the procedure, though one leading medical group says it has been shut out of the process.

Infertility doctors and other leaders in the industry, along with representatives of conservative policy groups skeptical of the procedure, have been shuttling in and out of the White House for months to meet with senior officials, including the chief of staff, Susie Wiles. The conversations have been both wide-ranging and highly specific, with aides signaling their interest in a variety of ideas that would make I.V.F. accessible to a far greater swath of the country, some participants said. (Read More)