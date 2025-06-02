(Slate) — All the effort was for a microplastics blood test, the first designed to be taken at home. Testing human blood for microplastics is a relatively new thing. Until this home test came out, the process could be done only at scientific research labs, which is not exactly an accessible option for most people. Microplastics are tiny pieces that routinely shed off plastic things we use, like water bottles and synthetic clothing. Over time, they break down, occasionally becoming small enough to test the limits of our measuring abilities. These microplastics are in the air we breathe, the food we eat, and the water we drink. So they’re also in our blood and can even travel to the brain, the heart, and other organs. “Basically, anywhere you look in the human body, you find them,” said Philip Landrigan, a pediatrician and public health physician who has researched plastics and health. Perhaps you’ve heard about the study that found that the brain can contain as much plastic as there is in a disposable spoon. (Read More)