(The Hill) – The average age of first-time mothers in the U.S. has risen to almost 30, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

New data published in a National Vitals and Statistics Report on Friday shows the mean age of mothers at first birth increased by 0.9 years between 2016 and 2023, rising from 26.6 years to 27.5. (Read More)