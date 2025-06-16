Marijuana to Treat Autism? Some Parents Say Yes

(Wall Street Journal) – Parents desperate for treatments say cannabis helps, but doctors urge caution

Marijuana is becoming easier to get in many states, and one group showing interest might surprise you: parents of children with autism.

In online and support groups, families swap tips and share experiences—even though the science is still inconclusive. Most doctors don’t prescribe cannabis and usually advise against it.

But the few who do say demand is rising. Dr. Mohsin Maqbool, a pediatric neurologist in Plano, Texas, says about a third of his patients are children with autism and about 40% of them treated with cannabis. (Read More)