New IVF Tool Allows Parents To Screen Genetics of Embryos: Is It Ethical?

(Newsweek) – Genetic disease is believed to be linked to 41 percent of U.S. infants’ deaths, and more than 2 million children in the country have a genetic condition.

U.S.-based Nucleus is offering people having IVF the chance to select their embryos by using software that highlights various genetic markers linked to health, with the aim of reducing preventable genetic diseases. Its CEO, Kian Sadeghi, who was 7 when his 15 year-old cousin died suddenly from one, told Newsweek: “Seeing this genetic lottery, when someone wins and someone doesn’t, really stuck with me.” (Read More)