Journal plagued with problematic papers, likely from paper mills, pauses submissions

(Science) – A major scientific publisher, Taylor & Francis, said yesterday it has paused submissions to its journal Bioengineered so editors there can investigate some 1000 of its papers that bear signs they contain manipulated results or came from shady enterprises known as paper mills. As many journals grapple with how to effectively police a recent surge in articles from such profit-driven businesses, calling a full timeout to clean up the mess is a rare move, applauded by the research integrity sleuth who independently flagged the warning signs. (Read More)