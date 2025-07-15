Low-quality papers based on public health data are flooding the scientific literature
July 15, 2025
(Nature) – Data from five large open-access health databases are being used to generate thousands of poor-quality, formulaic papers, an analysis has found. Its authors say that the surge in publications could indicate the exploitation of these databases by people using large language models (LLMs) to mass-produce scholarly articles, or even by paper mills — companies that churn out papers to order. (Read More)