A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
August 6, 2025
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 393, no. 2, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Who Will Care for America? Immigration Policy and the Coming Health Workforce Crisis” by P.M.G. Santos, R. Jagsi and C.I.A. Oronce
- “Exclusion of Elective Care from Hospital Financial Assistance Policies — Arresting a Troubling Development” by M.A. Hall and J. Garber
- “Global Effect of Cardiovascular Risk Factors on Lifetime Estimates” by The Global Cardiovascular Risk Consortium
- “From the National Academy of Medicine: Transforming Health Care — Shared Commitments for a Learning Health System” by J.L. Madara, et al.