AI scribes may not save a lot of time on clinical notes, but they make clinicians happy

(STAT News) – Even after a lot of studies, researchers don’t quite know why

With a promise to reduce burden on overworked doctors, ambient scribes that automate the process of writing clinical notes have become the vanguard use case for generative artificial intelligence in health care. The technology has garnered more than $1 billion in investment this year alone, and hundreds of health systems have already adopted these tools.

But as those customers have studied the impact of the tech, two discordant findings have consistently resurfaced in peer-reviewed pilot studies: Clinicians love the tools, but they also don’t seem to save much time. (Read More)