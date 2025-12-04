A Fentanyl Vaccine Is About to Get Its First Major Test

(Wired) – ARMR Sciences of New York is trialing a vaccine in the Netherlands to protect against fentanyl-related overdose and death.

Just a tiny amount of fentanyl, the equivalent of a few grains of sand, is enough to stop a person’s breathing. The synthetic opioid is tasteless, odorless, and invisible when mixed with other substances, and drug users are often unaware of its presence.

It's why biotech entrepreneur Collin Gage is aiming to protect people against the drug's lethal effects. In 2023, he became the cofounder and CEO of ARMR Sciences to develop a vaccine against fentanyl. Now, the company is launching a trial to test its vaccine in people for the first time. The goal: prevent deaths from overdose.