Shingles vaccine may slow progression of dementia, new study suggests

(CNN) – Vaccination is estimated to be more than 90% effective at preventing shingles in older adults, but recent research has shed light on some other potential benefits, too.

Emerging research suggests that getting the vaccine to protect against shingles may reduce the risk of developing dementia. A follow-up study, published Tuesday in the journal Cell, adds to that research by suggesting that the vaccine could also have therapeutic properties against dementia, by slowing the progression of the disease, leading to a reduced risk of dying from the disease. (Read More)