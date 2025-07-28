The Depopulation Bomb

(Wall Street Journal) – If humanity’s existence were threatened by plague, nuclear war or environmental catastrophe, people would surely demand action.

But what if the threat came from our own, passive acceptance of decline? This is not some theoretical curiosity: It is a reasonable extrapolation of globally declining fertility rates.

People aren’t demanding action. In fact, some think a smaller population is actually a good thing.

Dean Spears and Michael Geruso, economists at the University of Texas at Austin specializing in demographics, want to change that.