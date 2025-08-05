Fraudulent Scientific Papers Are Rapidly Increasing, Study Finds

(New York Times) – A statistical analysis found that the number of fake journal articles being churned out by “paper mills” is doubling every year and a half.

For years, whistle-blowers have warned that fake results are sneaking into the scientific literature at an increasing pace. A new statistical analysis backs up the concern.

A team of researchers found evidence of shady organizations churning out fake or low-quality studies on an industrial scale. And their output is rising fast, threatening the integrity of many fields.

“If these trends are not stopped, science is going to be destroyed,” said Luís A. Nunes Amaral, a data scientist at Northwestern University and an author of the study, which was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday. (Read More)