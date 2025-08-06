MP becomes first to create himself as an AI bot
August 6, 2025
(BBC via Yahoo!) – Labour’s Mark Sewards has worked alongside a startup AI firm to create a virtual representation of himself, using his voice and allowing people to ask for help with local issues or policy queries.
The West Yorkshire representative says it will “help strengthen the connection between an MP’s office and the constituents we serve”, but some are questioning whether the step creates further disconnect between politicians and the public. (Read More)