The Next Parenting Trend Starts Before Conception

(New York Times) – For as little as $2,500, you can choose your future baby. Should you?

Would you use an algorithm to select your embryos? Enter Orchid, a company that promises parents the ability to protect their future children through genetic testing for embryos before pregnancy. The founder, Noor Siddiqui, and Ross debate the scientific, moral and ethical implications of designing a “healthy” child and what we lose in separating reproduction from sex. (Read More)