One-size-fits-all pancreatic cancer vaccine showed promise in early trial

(NBC News) – The vaccine doesn’t prevent cancer from happening in the first place, but an early-phase trial found it could reduce the odds of recurrence.

In an early trial, a one-size-fits-all vaccine showed promise in preventing hard-to-treat pancreatic cancers from coming back.

Pancreatic cancer is of particular concern. The five-year survival rate is about 13%, and up to 80% of pancreatic cancers may come back.

“If you were to ask me what disease most needs something to prevent recurrences, I’d say this one,” said Dr. Zev Wainberg co-director of the University of California, Los Angeles, gastrointestinal oncology program, who co-led the Phase 1 clinical trial. (Read More)