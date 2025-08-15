Brain editing now ‘closer to reality’: the gene-altering tools tackling deadly disorders

(Nature) – Stunning results in mice herald gene-editing advances for neurological diseases.

Scientists are closing in on the ability to apply genome editing to a formidable new target: the human brain.

In the past two years, a spate of technological advances and promising results in mice have been laying the groundwork for treating devastating brain disorders using techniques derived from CRISPR–Cas9 gene editing. Researchers hope that human trials are just a few years away.