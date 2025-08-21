They Needed a Surrogate, So They Asked a Sibling to Do It

(Wall Street Journal) – Surrogacy is typically the most expensive path to parenthood. Turning to friends and family can lower the cost—for those willing to navigate legal minefields and tricky family dynamics.

Having a surrogate give birth to your baby can cost as much as $200,000. Taylor and Ben Shinoskie found a cheaper womb to rent.

Ben’s sister, Emilee Shinoskie, gave birth to their healthy baby in May. Taylor and Ben, both 33 years old, saved money by taking on much of the administrative work themselves, though the birth still drained about $57,000 from their savings. The three of them, in Columbus, Ohio, navigated legal minefields and family dynamics that no contract could anticipate. (Read More)