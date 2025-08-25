What It Really Means to Choose Life

(New York Times) – If cherishing the suffering can make a nation kind, then discarding the suffering makes it cruel. It can breed a sense of contempt — why should we care for this hopeless cause? — and when our sense of control is shattered by our inevitable frailty, it can breed panic and fear.

Who will care for me as I walk this difficult path?

I’m haunted by one of the anecdotes in Calabro’s story. A man sought euthanasia after he was badly injured in a motorcycle accident. He couldn’t walk, he was blind, and he lived in a long-term care facility and rarely had visitors.

He made a request to die, and the state approved.