A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
September 12, 2025
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 393, no. 8, 2025) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Preventive Care at the Supreme Court” by N. Bagley
- “Regulating Private Equity in Health Care — The Massachusetts Model” by T.C. Tsai, G.S. Meyer and D. Blumenthal
- “Reforming the Prescription Drug User Fee Program” by T.J. Ziaks, et al.
- “Medical Education: Educational Strategies for Clinical Supervision of Artificial Intelligence Use” by R.-E.E. Abdulnour, B. Gin and C.K. Boscardin
- “The Path Forward for Vaccine Policy in the United States” by H.Y. Chu, et al.