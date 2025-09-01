How ageing changes our genes — huge epigenetic atlas gives clearest picture yet

(Nature) – A map of DNA methylation changes in human organs could help researchers to discover more targets for anti-ageing therapies.

The visible effects of ageing on our body are in part linked to invisible changes in gene activity. The epigenetic process of DNA methylation — the addition or removal of tags called methyl groups — becomes less precise as we age. The result is changes to gene expression that are linked to reduced organ function and increased susceptibility to disease as people age.

Now, a meta-analysis of epigenetic changes in 17 types of human tissue throughout the entire adult lifespan provides the most comprehensive picture to date of how ageing modifies our genes.

The study assessed DNA methylation patterns in human tissue samples and revealed that some tissues seem to age faster than others.