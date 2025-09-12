Far more authors use AI to write science papers than admit it, publisher reports
September 12, 2025
(Science) – After ChatGPT debuted in late 2022 and wowed users with its humanlike fluency, many academic journals rolled out policies requiring authors to disclose whether they had used artificial intelligence (AI) to help write their papers. But new evidence from one publisher suggests four times as many authors use AI as admit to it—and that peer reviewers are using it, too, even though they are asked not to. (Read More)