The Next Era of Gene Editing Will Be Disease Agnostic

(Wired) – At the WIRED Health summit, biochemist David Liu said his lab is on the verge of revealing a new gene-editing technique that could target multiple unrelated diseases.

At the WIRED Health summit last week, Harvard biochemist and gene-editing pioneer David Liu said that later this year his lab plans to report on a single gene-editing strategy that could treat many unrelated diseases. He calls it disease-agnostic therapeutic gene editing.

“It sounds sort of crazy, but there’s actually a very good molecular biology reason why this could be possible,” he told the audience in Boston, stopping short of details. (Read More)