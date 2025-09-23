Silicon Valley bets big on ‘environments’ to train AI agents

(TechCrunch) – For years, Big Tech CEOs have touted visions of AI agents that can autonomously use software applications to complete tasks for people. But take today’s consumer AI agents out for a spin, whether it’s OpenAI’s ChatGPT Agent or Perplexity’s Comet, and you’ll quickly realize how limited the technology still is. Making AI agents more robust may take a new set of techniques that the industry is still discovering.

One of those techniques is carefully simulating workspaces where agents can be trained on multistep tasks — known as reinforcement learning (RL) environments. Similarly to how labeled datasets powered the last wave of AI, RL environments are starting to look like a critical element in the development of agents. (Read More)