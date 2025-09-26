The Doctors Building a Public-Health Universe Outside the Government

(Wall Street Journal) – A growing contingent of doctors and policymakers say they have grown wary of federal health guidance since longtime vaccine skeptic Kennedy became Health and Human Services Secretary—and they are forming a parallel public-health universe outside the U.S. government.

Professional medical societies are releasing guidelines that depart from the government’s stance. Governors and state health officials are changing rules to ensure access to vaccines within their borders.

At the nucleus of the effort is an initiative that Crawford mentioned as a new trusted expert: the Vaccine Integrity Project, a group of public-health veterans and researchers who have banded together to sift through and analyze the latest studies on vaccines. (Read More)