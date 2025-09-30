OpenAI Is Preparing to Launch a Social App for AI-Generated Videos

(Wired) – The platform appears to closely resemble TikTok and is powered by Sora 2, OpenAI’s latest video generation model.

OpenAI is preparing to launch a stand-alone app for its video generation AI model Sora 2, WIRED has learned. The app, which features a vertical video feed with swipe-to-scroll navigation, appears to closely resemble TikTok—except all of the content is AI-generated. There’s a For You–style page powered by a recommendation algorithm. On the right side of the feed, a menu bar gives users the option to like, comment, or remix a video.

Users can create videoclips up to 10 seconds long using OpenAI's next-generation video model, according to documents viewed by WIRED. There is no option to upload photos or videos from a user's camera roll or other apps.