(New York Times) – In July, the billionaire’s A.I. company introduced two sexually explicit chatbots, pushing a new version of intimacy.

Ani is one of two sexually explicit chatbot companions unveiled by Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, in July. The cartoonish personas resemble anime characters and offer a gamelike function: As users progress through “levels” of conversation, they unlock more raunchy content, like the ability to strip Ani down to lacy lingerie.

Mr. Musk, already known for pushing boundaries, has broken with mainstream norms and demonstrated the lengths to which he will go to gain ground in the A.I. field, where xAI has lagged behind more established competitors. (Read More)