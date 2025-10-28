“We will never build a sex robot,” says Mustafa Suleyman

(MIT Technology Review) – A conversation with the Microsoft AI boss about boundaries, digital species, and the future of chatbots.

Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI, is trying to walk a fine line. On the one hand, he thinks that the industry is taking AI in a dangerous direction by building chatbots that present as human: He worries that people will be tricked into seeing life instead of lifelike behavior. In August, he published a much-discussed post on his personal blog that urged his peers to stop trying to make what he called “seemingly conscious artificial intelligence,” or SCAI.

On the other hand, Suleyman runs a product shop that must compete with those peers. (Read More)